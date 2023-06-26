Auto & bike taxi platform to train underprivileged women as auto drivers

CHENNAI: With an aim to provide employment opportunities for underprivileged women by providing autos, for them to become auto-rickshaw drivers, an auto and bike taxi aggregator platform has partnered with the Association for Non-traditional Employment for Women.

Rapido announced the collaboration with an official flag-off ceremony of this initiative on Monday.

The initiative aims to drive positive change and create a more inclusive society as the association encourages women to take up employment opportunities in the non- traditional sectors and helps them to gain the skills for the same. The company also plans to expand this initiative across other cities.

Through this partnership, Rapido Auto will facilitate extra training and licensing for underprivileged women to become auto-rickshaw drivers. The company will also provide them with necessary tools and support to effectively navigate the Rapido platform, ensuring a seamless experience for both women drivers and women passengers.

Speaking about the collaboration, Pawan Guntupalli, Co-founder said that by partnering with ANEW, we are committed to empowering underprivileged women in Chennai and enabling them to achieve financial independence through the Rapido platform. We are proud to be part of their journey towards self-reliance and look forward to witnessing their success."

Anu Chandran, ANEW’s Management Committee member who has also nurtured the driving program from its inception, expressed her views on the alliance, stating that ANEW has been dedicated to providing opportunities for women to pursue non-traditional careers for the past 26 years. They equip their beneficiaries with skills that enable them to earn a living.