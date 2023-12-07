Authorities working tirelessly to assist Cyclone Michaung-hit, says PM Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung and noted that authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected.

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall crossing south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday leaving its maximum fury to be felt on Monday in Chennai and adjoining areas in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert.

In a post on X, Modi said, “My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone.”

“Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises,” Modi said.

Chennai keeps getting flooded: Annamalai

At least 12 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in and around Chennai. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said that it is very unfortunate to see Chennai reeling under this kind of flooding, time and again.

“We have rescued so many people till midnight. Without having any power, just with ordinary citizens’ support, BJP is doing its part. It is very unfortunate to see Chennai reeling under rains again and again,” Annamalai said while addressing reporters after reviewing the situation at Velachery, Saidapet and other inundated areas in Chennai.

Slamming both the Dravidian majors, Annamalai said, “There is a systemic failure and for the past 45 years, this is the story of Chennai. Politicians keep promising, but they have all failed. Political will is very shortsighted it is not long term. We won’t talk about it now but after 3 to 4 days from now, once the situation improves. We want people to look at alternatives now.”

“For the last three days, the primary focus of BJP cadre and leaders has been to rescue people and give them relief materials. Once this is over, we have got some hard questions for the ruling DMK for messing up the whole process,” Annamalai added, alluding to the mismanagement of the flood-like situation in Chennai by the state government.

Along with BJP workers, Annamalai also distributed food and other essential items, relief materials to the people in the city.