Australia’s Consul General concludes two-day Puducherry visit

CHENNAI: Australia’s Consul General in the city, Sarah Kirlew concluded her visit to Puducherry on Friday. The visit held between August 16 to 18 was aimed at deepening economic, education and civil society engagement with the Union Territory, said a press release from the Australian consulate.

The visit included a meeting with the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry in Puducherry (CII) to discuss trade links with Australia. ‘Australia-India relations are at an all-time high. We warmly welcome Indian students who choose to study in Australia.

Our trade ties have been bolstered by the entry into force of our free trade agreement – the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) in December 2022. You can see the closeness of our relationship reflected in the steady pace of officials visits by Australian and Indian Prime Ministers and Ministers this year,’ Kirlew said speaking to students at Great Lakes Institute of Management.