Australia Parl. speaker, High Commissioner visit Chennai; advances partnerships with TN

CHENNAI: Australian parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Australian Parliament, Milton Dick, MP, along with the recently appointed Australian High Commissioner, Philip Green , made visit to Chennai for various engagements on Saturday and Sunday, including India - Australia cricket world cup match.

This follows with the visit of Advisory Board of the Centre for Australia India Relations on October 25–26 to the city.

"Australia will be a partner nation at the Global Investors Meet in Tamil Nadu in January 2024. There has never been more economic potential between us because of the entry into force of our free trade agreement, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), and the expanding Indian diaspora in Australia. There is lot more with Tamil Nadu in the domains of education and research, innovative manufacturing, sustainable energy, and health" The High Commissioner stated.

The Australian Consulate-General in Chennai will participate in discussions led by the IIT-Madras Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster in Tamil Nadu (HVIC-TN) as a practical initiative of cooperation with the Australia India Centre for Energy, which was already launched in December 2022.