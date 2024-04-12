Auditor beaten to death outside Police station in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man, an auditor, was beaten to death outside the Thiruvallur All Women Police Station on Thursday evening after he came out from police inquiry in connection with a harassment complaint by a woman.

The woman's younger brother hit the man and after which he swooned to death, police said.

The deceased was identified as Robert of Thiruvallur. He was working as an auditor at a private finance firm in Kakkalur, near Thiruvallur, police said. Robert had allegedly harassed a woman working for another company in the same building, after which the woman and her family members lodged a police complaint.

On Thursday, Robert was summoned for an inquiry and both parties had reportedly arrived at a compromise, after which Robert was let go with a warning.

The woman's brother, Mouli who was not present inside the police station when the parties arrived at a compromise, picked up an argument with Robert as he was leaving the police station and attacked him.

Robert swooned to the ground in the attack, was secured by police personnel and was moved to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

Mouli was arrested and was sent for judicial remand on Friday. The police said that he works at a private company in Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur.