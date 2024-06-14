Auditor arrested for demanding usury from woman in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 39-year-old auditor has been arrested for demanding usury from a woman in Coimbatore on Thursday.



Police said Regina (36) from Pallapalayam near Sulur, had borrowed Rs 2.50 lakh from Vijayakumar, an auditor from Ondipudur by giving three blank cheques for the purpose of building a new house.

“She paid a monthly interest of Rs 12,500 over the last few months. Recently, she came forth to return the borrowed money, however, Vijayakumar demanded Rs four lakhs and blackmailed to pursue a legal case by using the cheque given to him. He also threatened to murder her, if she did not give the demanded money,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Sulur police registered a case and arrested the accused, and further inquiries are on.