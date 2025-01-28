Audit victim compensation fund, initiate action against prison officials if irregularities found: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Accountant General of Tamil Nadu to audit the victim compensation fund accounts at all central prisons in the State and file a report so as to initiate action against officials found to be involved in the alleged irregularities.

After receiving the audit report from the Accountant General, the State government should take action if any prison official is found to be involved in irregularities, it added.

According to the report submitted by advocate V Vijay Shankar who appeared for the Accountant General, the audit done between 2013-14 had revealed irregularities in the handling of the fund and the A-G had raised objections.

He also submitted that no audit was done in the past three years.

However, additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj objected to the allegation of irregularities in the disbursement of compensation to victims.

Maintaining that all disbursements were done after obtaining government sanction, he said there was no scope for irregularities, he added.

However, the bench directed the Accountant General to deploy teams to conduct audits at all central prisons and submit a report within three months.

The directions were issued while hearing a petition moved by Deepalakshmi, whose husband Senthilkumar alias Mudikondan is presently lodged in Vellore Central Prison after being convicted in a case.

Appearing for her, advocate P Pugalenthi said despite deducting 20 per cent wages from the prisoners citing contribution to the victim compensation fund, the prison authorities were not properly disbursing it to the victims.

He alleged that the authorities were mishandling the funds and sought action.