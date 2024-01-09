AU to conduct TANCET and CEETA entrance exams for PG courses in March 

CHENNAI: As the final semester for the final year Undergraduate students will be completed soon, Anna University has announced that the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET-2024) for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) courses will be held this March.



In its notification, the university has invited applications for TANCET, to be conducted by the institution in Chennai on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government from the candidates who seek admission to MBA and MCA Degree courses offered at university departments, constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and self-financing colleges (including stand-alone Institutions) across the State.

Accordingly, the entrance test for MCA would be conducted on March 9 between 10 am to 12 noon and similarly, the students, who would pursue MBA, would be appearing for the entrance test on the same day between 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Likewise, the Common Engineering Entrance Test Admissions (CEETA-PG-2024) for M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan will be conducted on March 10 between 10 am to 12 noon.

The notification further said commencement of online registration for both TANCET and CEETA will begin from Today (January 10, 2024) and the last date for enrolling would be on February 7, 2024.