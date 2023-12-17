Begin typing your search...

AU Exams held on Dec 18 postponed for 4 TN dists: check here

The revised schedule will be informed later, the report stated

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Dec 2023 4:40 PM GMT
AU Exams held on Dec 18 postponed for 4 TN dists: check here
Anna University 

CHENNAI: Anna University Examinations scheduled on Dec 18 (Monday) for Affiliated Colleges is postponed only in four districts.

The exams are postponed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin and Distance Education Programme Examination is postponed only for Nagerkovil Centre due to Heavy Rain in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin Districts.

The revised schedule will be informed later, the report stated

DTNEXT Bureau

