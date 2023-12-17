AU Exams held on Dec 18 postponed for 4 TN dists: check here

CHENNAI: Anna University Examinations scheduled on Dec 18 (Monday) for Affiliated Colleges is postponed only in four districts.

The exams are postponed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin and Distance Education Programme Examination is postponed only for Nagerkovil Centre due to Heavy Rain in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin Districts.

The revised schedule will be informed later, the report stated