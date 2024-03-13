‘Attendance surges to 95% in schools after breakfast scheme’

CHENNAI: State Planning Commission vice-chairman J Jeyaranjan on Tuesday stated that the attendance record in government-run schools has increased to 95% because of Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme.

He added that he had submitted 11 assessment reports including the DMK government’s schemes to the CM, who is also the chairman of State Planning Commission.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat, Jeyaranjan said, “Parents told us that their wards ask them to make food that’s similar to what’s served at school. Students said that sambar is their favourite dish and wanted idli and dosa to be served. The government is considering their request.”

He pointed out that children were reaching schools at around 7.30 am instead of their regular timing (9 am) because of the breakfast scheme. “Teachers and parents are happy their wards are receiving nutritious food at schools. The announcement to extend the scheme to government-aided schools has been well received. Professors at the Madras Medical College are conducting a study on the increase in nutrition through the scheme,” said Jeyaranjan, alluding to the Commission’s recent study about the impact of the scheme.

He also submitted a report on the evaluation of infectious disease care under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme. “The MTM scheme has yielded good results among the rural habitat of the hilly people and women of the Scheduled Tribes. Home delivery of medicines has increased their consumption of medicines. The number of ICU admissions has decreased by up to 50% due to adherence of schedule,” he explained. “Cancer-related tests are also being conducted under MTM. Patients are tracked to see if they’re consistently taking their medications and given guidance on dietary changes.”

Jeyaranjan stated that the Commission will soon conduct a study to find out which welfare scheme of the government is benefitting each family in the State. “A study has been carried out related to the TN heat mitigation strategy from 4 angles – health, economics, impact on living organisms and various studies. In the last few years, district-wise forest area has been studied to determine the level of attention to be given to each district,” he noted.

Explaining the eradication work of Juliflora trees, he averred, “The work of removing Juliflora trees should be monitored regularly. Experts say it should be monitored for 5 years. All have carried out the eradication of Juliflora trees on a pilot basis. Only if it forms as a people’s movement, we can remove them across TN.”

Jeyaranjan also clarified that steps were taken to ensure the benefits of every welfare scheme reach beneficiaries on time. “A system in London has successfully implemented a low emission zone strategy. Based on that, we’ve prepared implementation strategies for Chennai,” he added.

State Planning Commission member Ezhilan Naganathan and Member Secretary Sudha participated in the occasion.