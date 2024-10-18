Attempts made to isolate TN from India, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: For the past 50 years, continuous attempts have been made to isolate Tamil Nadu from India by not allowing Tamils to learn a third language, said Governor R N Ravi on Friday.

Delivering a keynote address at the Hindi month valedictory function and commemoration of Doordarshan, Chennai golden jubilee celebrations at Chepauk here, Ravi criticised the Tamil politicians for doing petty politics by shouting just "Tamil…Tamil" and questioned them about what contribution they make to take Tamil out of Tamil Nadu in India.

Refuting the allegations made by DMK and other political leaders over 'Hindi imposition', Ravi said Hindi language is not imposed in Tamil Nadu and all languages in India should be celebrated.

Justifying his view, Ravi said, "When I came to TN, the political leaders said the Tamil people are against Hindi. But when I saw the people in schools and colleges, I knew that this was not the case. They have a great interest in learning Hindi."

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, all languages are being given importance and Tamil is the ancient language and we are proud of it, he noted.

Stating that many attempts have been made to isolate Tamil Nadu from India in the last 50 years, the Governor alleged that poison has been spread among Tamils in the last 50 years.

"Sanskrit has been removed from the varsities in Tamil Nadu. These efforts are being made to isolate Tamil Nadu from India. India is always one, " he said.

Lauding Tamil Nadu, Governor Ravi said Tamil Nadu is the proudest state of India and from TN, spirituality has spread across the country.

Tamil Nadu is the strength of India and will always be, he added.