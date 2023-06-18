Attempt to smuggle 900 kg of ration rice foiled; two arrested in Erode

ERODE: A total of 900 kg ration rice was seized during a vehicle check near here and two persons were arrested, Erode District Civil Supplies CID Police said on Saturday. The police during vehicle checking at Thattakarai forest area, found a van carrying some things from Anthiyur to Karnataka. On checking, they found 18 bags of rice in the vehicle, and arrested two persons - Balu (50) and Udayakumar (55). During interrogation, the duo confessed that they were smuggling the rice meant for ration card holders to Karnataka, police said. Further investigation are on to find out from where the duo procured the rice, police said.