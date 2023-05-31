Attempt to murder case: Youth gets jail

MADURAI: Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year old youth to undergo five years of imprisonment for an attempt to murder a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) of Police while on duty.

According to the prosecution, the accused identified as R Venkatesh of Madathupatti Street, Srivilliputhur while riding his motorbike was intercepted by the SSI, who’s attached to Srivilliputhur Town station, for not wearing a helmet, and imposed fine.

Angered by the police action, Venkatesh attempted to murder the cop.

The incident occurred in 2022 and Srivilliputhur Town police filed a case against Venkatesh. After examining witnesses, the Judge found him gui lty of committing such a crime and pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs7,500 was imposed on the accused, sources said.