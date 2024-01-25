Attempt to murder case against BJP worker over vehicle parking issue

CHENNAI: Anna Nagar police registered an attempt to murder case against BJP worker Alisha Abdullah based on a complaint from her neighbour over a vehicle parking issue near their house.

Police said the complainant Saravanan lives at an apartment house in Anna Nagar East and works as a personal assistant to a prominent politician. Alisha lives in the same apartment complex owned by her father-in-law.

Saravanan had a dispute with Alisha and her father-in-law Devaraj over parking their vehicles.

A few days ago, Devaraj allegedly parked his car in the parking lot allotted to Saravanan. He objected to parking their car and had an argument over the issue.

Alisha, a racer, and her family members allegedly abused Saravanan and tried to run him over with a car.

Based on Saravanan's complaint, the Anna Nagar police registered a case of attempted murder case against Alisha. Further investigations are on.