ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jan 2024 5:31 PM GMT
Attempt to murder case against BJP worker over vehicle parking issue
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Anna Nagar police registered an attempt to murder case against BJP worker Alisha Abdullah based on a complaint from her neighbour over a vehicle parking issue near their house.

Police said the complainant Saravanan lives at an apartment house in Anna Nagar East and works as a personal assistant to a prominent politician. Alisha lives in the same apartment complex owned by her father-in-law.

Saravanan had a dispute with Alisha and her father-in-law Devaraj over parking their vehicles.

A few days ago, Devaraj allegedly parked his car in the parking lot allotted to Saravanan. He objected to parking their car and had an argument over the issue.

Alisha, a racer, and her family members allegedly abused Saravanan and tried to run him over with a car.

Based on Saravanan's complaint, the Anna Nagar police registered a case of attempted murder case against Alisha. Further investigations are on.

DTNEXT Bureau

