Attack on policeman: PMK wants CM to be a dictator against drugs

CHENNAI: Pointing out an incident in which a police constable in uniform was chased with sickles by a gang, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged chief minister MK Stalin to turn a dictator and wipe out ganja and other substances.

In his statement, Anbumani said that a video clip of three youngsters under the influence of ganja chasing the policeman in Kattupakkam is becoming viral. "It gives chills when thinking about what kind of nuisance the gang created on common public. During a temple festival, three youngsters asked a person to part away with his money by threatening with knives. Based on a complaint, the policeman went to the spot to investigate," he said.

He added that it came to light in the investigation that the group, under the influence of ganja is committing various anti-social activities.

"It is condemnable that such incidents are occurring near Chennai and actions are yet to be taken to curb such incidents. PMK has been urging the government to control ganja usage in the state by forming a special unit. I have requested the chief minister in person too. Despite police conducting Ganja Vettai operations, sale is continuing. As the situation has spiraled to an extent to threaten a constable there is no use in conducting Ganja Vettai operations," he fumed.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has the highest youth population. However, youngsters, who should be demographic dividend, are becoming addicts to substances. "While speaking in an event against drugs, chief minister said that he will function as a dictator to curb drugs. He should turn a dictator against drugs and take measures to wipe out," he urged.