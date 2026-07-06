Attack on I-T sleuths: DMK cadre get anticipatory bail

TIRUCHY: Karur court on Monday (July 6) granted anticipatory bail to as many as 140 supporters of former DMK Minister and MLA V Senthil Balaji including the Mayor in the case related to the attack on the Income Tax officials when they attempted to search the places related to the former minister in 2023.
On May 26, 2023, the I-T sleuths came to Karur to search as many as 10 locations, including the former Minister V Senthilbalaji’s brother V Ashok Kumar at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur, his assistant Periyasamy in Kalipalayam, Karur Corporation Deputy Mayor Dharani Saravanan, Kongu Mess Saravanan, and road contractor MCS Sankar.
When the team went to Ramakrishnapuram to search the house of Ashok Kumar, the DMK cadres led by the Karur Mayor Kavitha Ganesan, prevented the entry of the officials into the house and raised slogans.
During the argument, there was a scuffle between the DMK cadres and the I-T officials and a woman Gayathri’s car was damaged. On information, the Karur town police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman official and took her to the police station.
Meanwhile, the woman official lodged a complaint with the police. Since the situation turned from bad to worse, the search operation was suspended after 10 am. A case was registered against as many as 140 DMK cadres, including Karur Mayor Kavitha Ganesan and DMK District Deputy Secretary Maheswari.
Meanwhile, last week, the DMK advocates submitted a petition for anticipatory bail for the accused to the Karur district Principal Sessions Court.
On Monday, after a detailed argument, all the 140 DMK cadres, including the Mayor, were granted anticipatory bail.