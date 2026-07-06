Attack on I-T sleuths: DMK cadre get anticipatory bail

On May 26, 2023, the I-T sleuths came to Karur to search as many as 10 locations, including the former Minister V Senthilbalaji’s brother V Ashok Kumar at Ramakrishnapuram in Karur, his assistant Periyasamy in Kalipalayam, Karur Corporation Deputy Mayor Dharani Saravanan, Kongu Mess Saravanan, and road contractor MCS Sankar.

When the team went to Ramakrishnapuram to search the house of Ashok Kumar, the DMK cadres led by the Karur Mayor Kavitha Ganesan, prevented the entry of the officials into the house and raised slogans.