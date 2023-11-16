Attack on Dalits: AIADMK functionary, 2 others surrender

COIMBATORE: An AIADMK functionary and two others surrendered in court on Wednesday in connection with a chain of incidents that ended up in an attack on a Dalit settlement in Krishnagiri.

AIADMK Krishnagiri (West) union secretary ‘Sokkadi’ Rajan, along with two others named Kannan and Sumathi from intermediary caste surrendered before the judge of Fast Track Mahila Court in Krishnagiri.

They were absconding and special teams of police were searching them for allegedly unleashing an attack on a Dalit settlement by hurling stones at night last month. The trio was remanded in judicial custody and taken to be lodged in Dharmapuri jail.

The attack was in retaliation over an argument over polishing of granite stones as part of renovation works undertaken in a nearby temple. The Dalit residents had raised issues of dust settling on their houses due to these works.

Based on complaints and counter complaints, the KRP dam police arrested a total of 13 persons from two groups of villagers. Meanwhile, the three persons, including the AIADMK functionary, surrendered in court.