Attack on Dalit youths: Revenue official convenes peace talks in Erode

COIMBATORE: Following the assault on two Dalit youths in Erode, a peace committee meeting was convened on Tuesday between two communities. RDO G Divya Priyadarshini chaired the meeting participated by policeofficials in Gobichettipalayam. Members of Dalit parties and the intermediary caste expressed their views separately to officials, who insisted them not to involve in any act that may disturb public peace.

Erode district Superintendent of Police G Jawahar told the media that an investigation is under way on the incident. “One of the two youths has been facing four cases of theft. Our preliminary inquiry has revealed that they went to steal. Further investigation will reveal the truth,” he said.

The SP also a probe is under way based on the complaint given by the youths. The duo was booked for theft, while 20 persons from the intermediary caste were booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 on charges of hurling caste abuses and allegedly urinating on them.