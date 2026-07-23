Atmospheric river, not just low-pressure system, caused 2023 flooding

On December 17 and 18, 2023, Kayalpattinam recorded an unprecedented 946 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, surpassing its average annual rainfall. Tiruchendur received 690 mm, while Srivaikuntam recorded 620 mm, resulting in severe flooding that disrupted transport networks and left widespread damage.

Using high resolution Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model simulations, satellite-based rainfall observations and ERA5 climate reanalysis datasets, the researchers reconstructed the atmospheric conditions that led to the disaster. They found that a narrow corridor carrying large quantities of water vapour developed over the equatorial Indian Ocean and stretched towards Tamil Nadu. At its peak, moisture transport exceeded 850 kg m⁻¹ s⁻¹ (kilograms per metre-second) and was aided by a strong low-level jet over the Bay of Bengal.

As the moisture plume approached the coast, frictional effects and atmospheric convergence over the Gulf of Mannar slowed the system, causing it to remain nearly stationary over southern Tamil Nadu for close to 48 hours. The process was further intensified by warmer than normal sea surface temperatures associated with the El Niño phenomenon.