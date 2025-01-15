ATM robbery attempt futile in Erode

COIMBATORE: An unidentified burglar's multiple methods to rob an ATM in Anthiyur, Erode, ended with disappointment as he could not break open the machine.

The public noticed the broken machine on the ground floor of a Thavittupalayam commercial building, where the private bank is also located.

On Wednesday morning, Anthiyur police were alerted on the burglary attempt.

A police team with forensic experts rushed to Thavittupalayam, conducted inquiries and did a thorough sweep of the crime scene.

CCTV footage of the ATM showed the unidentified man kicking the machine and attempting to break it open with a stone.

He also poured some liquid and tried unsuccessfully to set it on fire. His attempts were in vain, and he finally fled.

An investigation is underway to nab the culprit.