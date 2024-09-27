ATM burglary gang held by police by open firing in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: An armed gang of robbers, who were escaping in a container truck with around Rs 65 lakh stolen in multiple ATM break-ins in Kerala, were arrested by a police team after a hot chase and by opening fire in a cinematic style in Namakkal.

Though police were said to have shot dead a robber during arrest, senior officials refused to confirm.

“Two cops were injured and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Anything on the issue could be spoken only after inquiries,” said Salem Zone DIG ES Uma to the media after inspecting the spot.

Four members of the robbery, who were suspected to be part of the notorious bawaria gang, were taken into custody for inquiry.

They were in possession of guns and other weapons. As the truck from Kerala was driven in a haphazard manner, causing multiple minor hit-and-run collisions, the police in several vehicles chased for over four kilometers before nabbing them.