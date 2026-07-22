Athur locals protesting for ROB detained

The gate connects Athur with Vadapathi, Ambedkar Nagar and Kuppam, and serves as the primary access route to nearly 1,000 acres of farmland. The Railway officials closed the crossing on Monday night to facilitate the construction of a railway subway, and the residents have been asked to use another nearby subway as an alternative route.

However, villagers and farmers have strongly opposed the move, arguing that the alternative subway gets flooded with three to four feet of water during the monsoon, making it unusable. They also pointed out that tractors carrying agricultural produce, heavy vehicles, ambulances and fire engines would not be able to pass through the proposed subway.