Athipattu-Gummidipoondi rail line expansion: PM intervention sought

In a representation, the association appealed to the Prime Minister, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior railway officials to intervene and ensure the immediate commencement of the project.

The Railway Board sanctioned the 22.52 km project on July 2, 2025. The Athipattu-Gummidipoondi stretch forms part of the Chennai-Athipattu-Gummidipoondi-Gudur corridor, one of the busiest railway routes, carrying suburban and MEMU services, long-distance mail and express trains, besides freight traffic round the clock.