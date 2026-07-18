Athawale meets tamil Nadu CM after claims on Vijay's NDA induction; confident on Delimitation Bill

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India president Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Friday (July 17) in what was officially described as a courtesy meeting, hours before the Chief Minister made a surprise inspection of the MC Rajah Students' Hostel in Saidapet.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, Athawale had said that Vijay might join the NDA after the polls.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Athawale said he discussed issues concerning the Dalit community in Tamil Nadu with the Chief Minister.
He also expressed confidence that Parliament would successfully adopt the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill on this occasion.
Soon after the meeting, Vijay visited the MC Rajah Students' Hostel, run by the Department of Social Justice for Dalit students, where he interacted with students and inspected facilities, including the quality of food, sanitation and overall maintenance.
The Chief Minister reviewed the hostel's operations and sought feedback from students during the visit.