At Tirupur to launch projects, extend aid, Udhayanidhi says empowering women on govt's top priority

COIMBATORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation for Rs 250 crore worth of projects in Tirupur.

Participating in a welfare assistance distribution function in the district Collector's office, Udhayanidhi inaugurated 38 projects completed at a cost of Rs 51.32 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for 19 new projects worth Rs 250.48 crore and gave away welfare assistance of Rs 9.45 crore to 300 beneficiaries.

Listing out various welfare schemes rolled out for women, Udhayanidhi said the DMK government prioritises their empowerment.

“Women took 600 crore trips in buses under the ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme so far. It has helped each woman save Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 per month. Over 1.16 crore women are receiving Rs 1,000 every month under the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also held a meeting with officials of various government departments to review the progress of ongoing works in the district. He then directed the authorities to speed up and complete projects on time.

Later, while speaking to the media, Udhayanidhi said a report on the outcome of the review meeting would be submitted to the Chief Minister’s office. Replying to a query on Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar, he said, "I strongly condemn his remarks.”