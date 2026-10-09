At Rs 6 lakh crore gold debt, Tamil Nadu tops nation

In Tamil Nadu, this role of gold is particularly pronounced, with the state accounting for 32 per cent of India’s gold loans, worth around Rs 6 lakh crore.

The figure places Tamil Nadu at the top in gold loans, according to data released by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and credit information company CRIF High Mark.

The total value of gold loans in India stands at around Rs 18.6 lakh crore, the data showed.