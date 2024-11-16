At PM Modi event, ruling party MLA criticises Puducherry Minister, department

CHENNAI: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy looked on, an MLA from the ruling AINRC criticised the Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister and the department for failing to invite him for the Tribal Pride Day event organised by the UT government on November 16.

The Tribal Pride Day event in Puducherry was attended by Prime Minister Modi virtually on November 16.

When the function was under way, AINRC MLA Arumugam criticised Minister Sai Saravanan in front of Chief Minister Rangasamy.

Arumugam alleged that the Minister’s department failed to accord basic respect for an Assembly member, and added that the welfare schemes for the people from the community were not being implemented effectively.

The public spat understandably created a flutter, especially because of the presence of PM Modi and CM Rangasamy.