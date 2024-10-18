At least 48.3 percent adolescents in TN are anaemic, finds DPH study

CHENNAI: At least 48.3 percent of adolescents aged between 10 and 19 in Tamil Nadu are anaemic, revealed a study by Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine. At 54.4 percent, anaemia is more prevalent among girls while it is 41 percent among boys.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021), the prevalence of anaemia among adolescent girls was 52.9 percent and 24.6 percent among boys. Anaemia is a major public health concern caused by nutritional deficiencies, mainly lack of iron, that results in low haemoglobin levels.

The study based on health check-up camps held at 2,286 Primary Health Centres in Tamil Nadu from May 2023 to March 2024 found that as many as 1.6 percent of adolescents had severe anaemia, while 44.4 percent had moderate anaemia. The anaemia was mild in 54.1 percent of the cases studied.

The highest prevalence of adolescent anaemia was found in Tiruchy at 84 percent, followed by Dindigul at 70 percent.

The samples for the study were collected from schools and tested using haemoglobin estimation. Following the release of the Anaemia Mukt Bharat Operational Guidelines, which aim to reduce incidence of anaemia, the severity of anaemia was classified as mild, moderate, or severe.

The study conducted by the Tamil Nadu health department also found that mild anaemia was more common among adolescent males while surveyed females exhibited higher rates of both moderate and severe forms of anaemia.

In Tiruvallur, the incidence of severe anaemia was found in 6 percent of female adolescents, the highest in the state; while only two percent of male adolescents in Kovilpatti and Erode were found to be severely anaemic.

Among male adolescents, 66 percent in Ariyalur and 54 percent in Kallakurichi showed moderate anaemia.

District-wise, mild anaemia was highest among the surveyed adolescents in Kanniyakumari --- 90 percent, followed by Pudukkottai with 74 percent.

Among female adolescents, moderate anaemia was found to be notably higher, as Ariyalur had 71 percent and Attur 62 percent prevalence. The study found that the prevalence of mild anaemia among female adolescents was even higher in several districts, specifically in Cuddalore where it was 74 percent, followed very closely by Kanniyakumari with 73 percent.

Highlighting that adolescent anaemia in males is also significant, the study warned that overlooking it can lead to long-term health consequences. "The figures underscore the need for targeted interventions, in addition to measures like Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation and National Deworming Day, especially for adolescent girls and districts with high prevalence of anaemia," the study recommended.

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, pointed out that targeted interventions were required immediately for the anaemia cases, especially for the severe ones. "Addressing nutritional deficiencies is crucial for improving adolescent health outcomes in the region," he added.

Anaemic adolescents

DISTRICT-WISE

Overall:



Tiruchy - 84%

Dindigul - 70%





Male:

Severe

Kovilpatti - 2%

Erode - 2%





Moderate

Ariyallur - 66%

Kallakurichi - 54%





Mild

Kanniyakumari – 90%



Pudukkottai - 74%





Female:

Severe

Tiruvallur - 6%





Moderate

Ariyalur - 71%

Attur - 62%





Mild

Cuddalore - 74%

Kanniyakumari - 73%