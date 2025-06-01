At its General Council meeting in Madurai, DMK attacks Centre for denying TN "rightful" financial allocations

MADURAI: At its General Council meeting held on Sunday in Madurai, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) passed a resolution condemning the Union Government for denying Tamil Nadu its rightful financial allocations.

During the meeting, which was held on a sprawling 90-acre site in Uthangudi, 27 important resolutions were passed. DMK functionaries read out the resolutions one by one. Among them was a resolution condemning the Union Government for denying Tamil Nadu its rightful financial allocations.

The gathering saw the participation of over 10,000 party leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin and ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior functionaries.

The meeting holds political significance as it is the first time in 47 years that event was held in Madurai, solidifying the party's influence in the southern region.

The key resolutions include ensuring the victory of the party in the 2026 Assembly elections and electing MK Stalin as Chief Minister, declaring June 3rd, the birth anniversary of Karunanidhi, as "Classical Tamil Day," and expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for being a pioneer in improving the lives of women in the State. Another resolution emphasised the need to publicise the DMK government's achievements among the people.

Earlier, the DMK had 23 internal wings, and two new wings have now been added, bringing the total to 25. The newly formed wings are the Differently Abled Wing and the Academics Wing.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in another political development in the state, AIADMK announced that IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal will be its candidates for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 19 this year.

"With the approval of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, we are announcing candidates for Rajya Sabha. IS Inbadurai, M Dhanapal will contest on behalf of AIADMK," AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy told reporters.

Munusamy also said that AIADMK will allocate one Rajya Sabha seat to its alliance partner DMDK in 2026 when the vacancy arises.

Earlier this week, the DMK announced its candidates for the election and allocated one seat to Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiyam.

According to a DMK release, Salma, Advocate P Wilson, and SR Sivalingam are its candidates.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, each candidate requires a minimum of 34 votes to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat. The DMK-led INDIA bloc, with 158 MLAs (DMK: 133, Congress:17, VCK: 4, CPI: 2, CPM: 2), is poised to win four seats comfortably.