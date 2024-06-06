At 58.4%, Tamil Nadu's 2024 NEET feat 4% better than last year, two percent above national average

CHENNAI: An average of 58.4 per cent of students from Tamil Nadu passed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year, the results of which were released on Tuesday. While this is four per cent more compared to the previous year, this is also two per cent above the national average of 56.4 per cent.

As per the data of the school education department, 1.52 lakh students appeared for NEET in the State this year, of which 89,426 students qualified for the medical seats. In 2023, the figure was 1.44 lakh students appeared and 78,693 qualified, a pass percentage of 54.4 per cent.

At the national level, about 23.33 lakh students appeared this year of which 13.16 lakh got qualified.

As far as TN government schools are concerned, the department sources said about 10,000 students were trained for NEET in various schools across the State. 6,000 of them appeared for the exam of which over 50 per cent cracked it. Of these, eight students scored 720 marks. While five of these students belong to the general category, two belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category while the remaining one is from Scheduled Caste (SC).

In the top 20 India list, the second and seventh positions were bagged by female candidates from TN and the second, 15th and 17th ranks by male candidates.

Speaking to DT Next, a department official said, "The performance of students this year has been significantly better. The special team of teachers had formulated 1,980 questions through 18 school-level exams, four-weekly exams, three-sample exams and full-scale training."

"Of 200 questions asked, 113 were from the list TN teachers had formulated in their sample question paper. Due to this, the performance also significantly improved this ye