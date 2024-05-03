At 44.3°C Karur hottest spot in TN on Thursday; weekend solace unlikely

TIRUCHY: Karur Paramathi recorded the maximum temperature in the State at 44.3°C with a record increase of 7.5°C to the usual temperature of 36.8°C. Erode recorded 44°C and Tiruchy 42.7°C. The condition is expected to continue till the weekend. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave orange warning to Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Karur, Erode and Namakkal while a yellow alert was issued to Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Tiruchy, Tirupur and Coimbatore. Vellore recorded 43.6°C, Tiruchy 42.7°C, and Tiruthani 42.3°C while Madurai, Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur and Tirupattur recorded between 40 and 42°C. People have been told to be alert and keep themselves indoors. It is said the agni natchathiram commences May 4 to May 28 which would witness the soaring temperature across the state but this time, the temperature had already reached 44°C even before the commencement of agni natchathiram.