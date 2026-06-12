At 1st NITI outing, CM Vijay seeks NEET exemption, welfare aid

CHENNAI: At his maiden NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday sought the Union government's assistance for various welfare schemes, besides seeking State’s exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.
He said the people of Tamil Nadu had delivered a historic mandate in the recently concluded Assembly election based on the principles of social justice, inclusive growth, transparent administration and youth empowerment.
Addressing the NITI Aayog Council meeting, Vijay said his government was committed to maintaining a constructive relationship with the Union government to fulfil the aspirations of the people and honour the confidence reposed in it by the electorate.
Emphasising youth welfare, the Chief Minister said the State planned to implement a Youth Skills and Employment Mission under which five lakh young people would receive internships along with a stipend. He sought the Centre's support for establishing technology skill centres in every district for training in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, deep technology, cloud computing and semiconductors.
Vijay also reiterated the State government's opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions. He said the examination has adversely affected students from disadvantaged backgrounds and appealed to the Union government to allow Tamil Nadu to conduct admissions to MBBS and BDS courses based on Class XII marks.
The Chief Minister further sought financial assistance for the implementation of the State’ proposed ‘Poverty-Free Tamil Nadu Mission’ and a housing-for-all programme.
Seeking to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the State, Vijay requested the central government to approve the establishment of a second AIIMS in Coimbatore. He said the proposed institution would help improve access to quality healthcare services and medical education for people in the western region of the State.
The Chief Minister stressed that the cooperation between the State and Union governments was essential to achieve sustainable development and improve the quality of life of citizens. Vijay also called on PM Modi for the second time since assuming charge as CM.
Highlighting women's empowerment, Vijay said Tamil Nadu accounts for 42% of women employed in factories across India and outlined measures to strengthen women's safety, including specialised units, wider CCTV coverage and integrated command centres.
The Chief Minister also called for the protection of traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay and sought urgent diplomatic efforts to secure the release of fishermen detained in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Among the major infrastructure demands, he sought the approval for several highway projects, a Chennai-Kanniyakumari high-speed rail corridor, Central support for BharatNet implementation, release of Rs 2,283.40 crore for the Hogenakkal Phase-III combined water supply scheme, and recognition of Kulasekarapattinam as a national space manufacturing hub.
Vijay also urged the Union government to release the pending Rs 3,284 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme without linking it to the implementation of the National Education Policy, or the three-language policy. He further requested Thirukkural to be declared national literature.
Stating that a stronger India requires empowered States, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu would continue to work constructively with the Union government while safeguarding the interests and aspirations of its people.
Six-laning of key NH stretches: Chengalpattu-Tiruchy, Tiruchy-Jeeyapuram, Karur-Coimbatore
Early sanction for Madhavaram-Sholavaram elevated corridor
Skill development initiatives in emerging sectors such as AI
Financial assistance for Poverty-Free Tamil Nadu Mission, housing-for-all
A second AIIMS for TN, in Coimbatore
Thirukkural be declared national literature