Astronomical limitations

CHENNAI: The entire country is still talking about Chandrayaan III achieving its target of landing on the south pole of the Moon. While this can encourage Indian students to pursue a career in astronomy, there aren’t enough specialised undergraduate courses to enable their aspiration.

Even the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) and Anna University do not have specific courses in astronomy. Additionally, it takes a long time to become a space scientist – more than compared to other technical courses.

Adding to the woes is the cost. Setting up a full-fledged lab, including a telescope, is expensive. Since the aim of pursuing a degree in higher education is to land a job, both high cost and the time taken to find a job can discourage parents from investing in this programme.

Astronomy is a technical and scientific study of space and the universe. In India, astrophysics is a popular course categorised into two branches — theoretical and observational.

Theoretical astronomy is based on analytical models or the development of computers to describe astronomical phenomena and objects. Observational astronomy is based on analysing data and using the basic principles of physics. The two are complementary to each other.

Depending on the course they complete, students get various job opportunities as space scientists, research scientists, observational astronomers etc. For the uninitiated, an astronomer provides information about the origins and structure of cosmology and potential destinations for travel.

The study of rocket science involves subjects like mechanical engineering, electronic engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, and astronomy, all of which play an important role in space engineering and the launch of satellites.

However, a lack of a specialised degree programme in astronomy is a major drawback. The Tamil Nadu government is constantly creating awareness on space technology, especially among school and college students, through the Science and Technology Centre, and Science City, but these places offer only short-term training programmes.

Prof I Arul Aram, department of media sciences, Anna University, said that the demand among students for a specialised course in astronomy was low. “Since the country is growing fast in space technology, the demand could become higher in the future, propelling the varsity to introduce regular astronomy courses at the UG level,” he pointed out. “But for now, we have more demand for aeronautical courses and computer science since both are crucial for a career in rocket science.”

The professor, who is also the varsity’s Teachers Association president, added that the university’s affiliated colleges too did not have a separate long-term astronomy programme since an official curriculum was not framed for it.

Sources from IIT-Madras also confirmed that the première institute did not offer any separate courses in astronomy or its related subjects in the undergraduate level.

However, IIT Jodhpur’s communication wing has an elective course in astronomical sciences in the UG stream. It has three credits.

According to Associate Professor TV Lakshmi Kumar, department of physics, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, even those students who have completed BSc Physics would find it difficult to do astronomy courses at the PG level.

“Except for a few lessons, major subjects such as nuclear physics, atomic physics and properties of matter — all taught in BSc Physics — are irrelevant to astronomy,” pointed out Kumar. “Additionally, there aren’t enough faculties who can teach astronomy and space-related courses. Even research-related activities in astrophysics are less in our country.”

However, astronomy aspirants, who graduate in BSc Physics, can pursue a postgraduate degree in astrophysics to do research activities in the subject. “For research work in astronomy, students will have to spend more money to buy lab equipment, including telescopes. And, these are expensive. So, only students from rich families choose the course, and even those are less in number,” added Kumar.

B Shankar Rao, another physics professor in a city-based private college, said that only a few autonomous institutes, including the Indian Institute of Astro-Physics, Bengaluru, across the country were recognised by the Ministry of Science and Technology to offer astrophysics and that too at PG level.

“How many students can afford to go to these institutes to pursue astronomy courses? It’s very difficult for undergrad students to clear the entrance exam to do a PG course in astrophysics,” stated Rao.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the TN Science and Technology Centre conducts astronomy camps and multiple quiz competitions regularly for thousands of school and college students every year.

“Space and sky observation programmes are also conducted during such astronomical events for the public and students to observe the night sky through telescopes,” he added. “In 2022-23, over 3.36 lakh people, mostly students, visited the science galleries, parks, centres and planetariums here.”

The official stated that to present the astronomical images with clarity and show animated astronomical phenomena such as apparent motion of planets, nebulae, galaxies to visitors, the “Anna Science Centre – Planetarium is being modernised with a digital planetarium system at a cost of Rs 3 crore”.