Asst surgeon posts: TN health dept to conduct counselling for MRB candidates; check details here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine will conduct counselling for those selected through the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) for Assistant Surgeon (General) posts on July 10 at the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre in Egmore.

As per the provisional selection list for the post of assistant surgeon, the counselling session will start at 10 am. Candidates mentioned in the dispatch entry are requested to attend the counselling session at their own expense, a notitication stated.

These candidates will be posted to the same same 20 Health Unit Districts (HUDs) in the state where candidates from the previous batch were posted to, in view of the large number of vacancies.

All individuals who attend the counselling session are expected to join the places where they have been posted to within 15 days.

Additionally, counselling will be done only as per the seniority list or the MRB rank provided by the board, it said.

After selection through counselling, cancellation or modification of joining orders will not be entertained, the notification said.

If the selected individuals fail to attend the counselling or choose not to opt for counselling, posting orders will be issued depending on the availability of the vacancies.

Only the candidate will be permitted to attend the counselling and not any representatives, the notification stated.

Vacancies will be notified on www.tndphpm.com on July 9 afternoon along with their locations. Primary Health Centre contact details will be available at https://www.tndphpm.com/#/NearByPHC.