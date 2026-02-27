Assistant professor recruitment: TNTRB shortlists candidates for five subjects

As per the notification in October 2025 for recruiting 2,708 assistant professors in TN Collegiate Educational Service for government arts and science colleges and government colleges of education, the board conducted the written examination on December 27. Accordingly, 42,064 candidates appeared for the written examination at various centres across the State.

The board had released the tentative answers key along with an objection tracker on January 5. After thorough scrutiny, revised and final key answers have been arrived at by the experts.

TNTRB is now in the process of evaluation of the written exam. Out of 48 subjects, the board has decided to release the final key, mark list and interview list for the five subjects including History Education, Human Rights, Indian Culture and Tourism, Marine Biology and Wildlife Biology since evaluation is completed.