Assistant Professor recruitment exam transparent, errors clerical: Teachers Recruitment Board

In a statement, the TRB said hall tickets are generated automatically using the information entered by candidates, including their name, date of birth, and educational qualifications. To ensure that genuine candidates are not denied an opportunity to write the examination due to inadvertent mistakes, the board permits corrections after verifying supporting documents.

Citing two instances to explain the issue, the board said in one case, a candidate mistakenly entered June 5, 2006, as the date of birth instead of September 27, 1991, after using the TMR code date printed on the SSLC certificate. In another case, a candidate accidentally entered the SSLC certificate number in the name field. After submitting representations and valid identity documents, both candidates were allowed to take the examination.