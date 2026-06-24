Assistant professor recruitment candidates flag discrepancies in work experience marks

Tamil Nadu has 181 government arts and science colleges, where more than 5,000 teaching posts are reportedly vacant. To fill 2,708 Assistant Professor vacancies, the previous government conducted a recruitment exam in December last year, which was attended by over 42,000 candidates.

According to candidates, discrepancies have emerged in the marks awarded for work experience. They pointed out that one candidate, who was awarded 11 marks in the initial results released after the exam, was later given 13 marks in the final selection list published for appointments.

Candidates alleged that the variation in marks has raised concerns about the transparency of the selection process. They noted that several candidates who qualified based on the first round results have already joined service as Assistant Professors.