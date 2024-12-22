Assistant Jailor at Madurai prison faces sexual abuse charges

MADURAI: An Assistant Jailor attached to the central prison in Madurai is facing charges of sexual abuse.

Initially, the issue was taken to the knowledge of Karimedu police.

But since the victim was a girl, Madurai South All Women police were said to have filed a Pocso case against Balagurusamy, the assistant jailor, sources said on Saturday.

An investigation is on to prove his guilt.

However, a video that went viral on social media showed the assistant jailor getting thrashed by a girl in the public eye.

The victim is a relative of a prisoner and Balagurusamy managed to contact the girl through the prisoner, sources said.