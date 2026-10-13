Assistant Engineer, foreman of TNPDCL arrested for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Sambath, a resident of Singaperumal Koil, had applied for six new electricity connections in his son's name and submitted the application at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Corporation office in Singaperumal Koil. Assistant Engineer Jayarani demanded Rs 20,000 from Sambath to issue the connections.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, he approached the Chengalpattu unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department and lodged a complaint. Following the complaint, a case was registered, and a trap was organised on Monday.

During the trap operation, Foreman Saravanan demanded and accepted the Rs 20,000 bribe from Sambath on the instructions of Assistant Engineer Jayarani.

The DVAC, who were monitoring the proceedings in plain clothes, caught them red-handed, and both of them were arrested and they were remanded in judicial custody.