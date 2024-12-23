Assets, liabilities of govt employees can be disclosed under RTI Act: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The details of a government employee's assets and liabilities can be disclosed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, held the Madras High Court.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the order was issued following a petition seeking to set aside the order denying information about the details contained in the service record of a government employee, including assets in his name and that of his family member.

The petition was moved after the authorities rejected the application filed under the RTI Act, citing privacy concerns and stating that personal information of an employee was exempt under the RTI Act.

Setting aside the order, Justice CV Karthikeyan said such information was not personal and must be disclosed under the RTI Act.