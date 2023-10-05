Assets case: Tiruchy court hands 3-year jail term to late Min’s relatives

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy court on Wednesday awarded three years imprisonment to four relatives of a former minister for amassing wealth. ‘Pulavar’ BM Senguttuvan (late) from Vilankurichi near Manapparai here was the minister for HR and CE and Animal Husbandry during the DMK regime between 1996 and 2001.

Senguttuvan along with his sons Panneer Selvam, Sakthivel, daughter Meenakshi, son in law Rajalingam (late) and niece Valli were booked for amassing wealth by the then DVAC.

The case was in progress with the District Sessions court and it was proved that the late minister and his relatives had properties worth Rs 3.63 lakh and that has increased to Rs 81.42 lakh after becoming the minister. On Wednesday, the judge K Babu who heard the case awarded three years imprisonment to Senguttuvan’s sons Paneerselvam, Sakthivel, daughter Meenakshi and niece Valli and excluded the deceased Senguttuvan and his son in law Rajalingam.