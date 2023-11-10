Begin typing your search...

Assembly seating issue: MHC directs Speaker Appavu to respond

The court posted the matter to be heard on December 12 and gave Speaker time till then to respond to EPS' plea

10 Nov 2023
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed TN Assembly Speaker Appavu to respond to the plea filed by Edappadi K Palaniswami citing non-action by the speaker over requests of seat re-allotment and recognition of RB Udhayakumar as the deputy Leader of Opposition.

The court posted the matter to be heard on December 12 and gave Speaker time till then to respond to EPS' plea.

AIADMK have had frequent run-ins with the Speaker since their written requests to recognise RB Udhayakumar as the deputy Leader of Opposition and to re-allot the seat of EPS' bete noire O Panneerselvam weren't entertained.

Tamil NaduAssembly seating issueMadras High CourtTN Assembly Speaker AppavuMHCMadras HCEdappadi K Palaniswami
