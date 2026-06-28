Assembly poll effect: DMK-baiter Tagore is new Tamil Nadu Congress chief

Tagore brings more than three decades of organisational experience, after beginning his political career through the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in the 1990s before holding several key positions in the Youth Congress and the AICC.

The three-time MP from Virudhunagar, who is also the Congress’s Lok Sabha Whip and AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, replaced K Selvaperunthagai, whose poll strategies and post-poll moves and comments made it untenable to continue in the position.

While a section of the party, including Selvaperunthagai, favoured maintaining close coordination with the DMK in the election, Tagore led the group of dissenters who consistently argued that the Congress should seek a share in power and negotiate electoral arrangements that would fetch it greater respect and representation.