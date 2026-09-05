Assembly people's court not shoot floor: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday questioned what Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay planned to address in the Assembly on Monday, taking a veiled dig at the decision to skip Question Hour to make time for the prepared speech.
Nainar warned that the House was not a platform for cinema dialogues and urged him to address issues concerning the State.
Reacting to Joseph Vijay's remark that no one should get up and run away during his reply on the debate on demands for grants for the Home Department on Monday, Nainar Nagenthran asked whether Vijay would come to the Assembly with a sickle and a stick and wondered what he would speak about.
Talking to reporters here, he said Joseph Vijay should respond to more than 400 rape incidents reported in the State, including cases involving children. He also asked whether Vijay would raise the killings reported in Coimbatore and elsewhere. "Speaking cinema dialogues in the Assembly is not appropriate," Nainar said, describing the claim that Vijay could be a prime ministerial candidate as strange beyond imagination.
On the Assembly resolution seeking the declaration of Tamil as a language of proceedings in the Madras High Court, Nainar said, "Tamil should be there in Tamil Nadu. There is no difference of opinion on this."
The BJP leader urged the state government to hold talks with all cleanliness workers' unions to resolve their grievances, rather than negotiating with only one union.
Nainar alleged that farmers had not received complete loan waivers and criticised the delayed opening of the Mettur dam, saying it should have been opened on June 12. He claimed Rs 5 crore was spent on Vijay's recent visit to Mettur.
Nainar also criticised the continuing increase in electricity tariffs and said that the Energy Resources Minister, R Nirmalkumar, doesn't respond to charges.