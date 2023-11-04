Assembly panel inspects facilities in Kumari

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly’s Assurance Committee headed by its Chairman T Velmurugan on Friday inspected the Government Hospital and bus stand in Kanniyakumari and Thengapattinam fishing harbour area in the district.

Velmurugan felt that the maternity ward and operation theatre needs more development and he was informed by the PWD officials that the government allocates Rs 20 lakh in the first phase towards creation of additional infrastructure facilities in the GH.

Further, the Chairman said the committee would recommend the state government to fill up six vacancies in the hospital soon and instructed that doctors should be present round the clock in the hospital to provide medical services and treatments to the needy.

The committee would also take forward the development plan of Kanniyakumari bus stand at a cost of Rs 10 crore as estimated by the District Administration.

While interacting with the Assembly Assurance Committee members, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) president Justin Antony said that the Collector appointed the Sub Collector of Padmanabhapuram as special officer and the review meetings were being arranged once in every month and the Fisheries officials met the fisher representatives twice a month. However, the only request is to consider the ideas of experienced fishermen while the harbour construction is in progress.

He also added that there’s a delay in the harbour construction due to the non-availability of stones and sought the government to ensure availability of stones to expedite the construction project. Antony also requested the committee to enact a special G.O, for construction of groynes and anti-sea erosion wall on a war footing basis at Erayumanthurai coastal village, which’s often exposed to adverse effects due to damaging tidal forces. Listening to the grievances, Velmurugan said that he would bring it to the notice of authorities concerned and would recommend remedial action.

Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sridhar, officials from various departments, harbour construction engineers, priests and fisher representatives were present during the interactions, sources said.