Assembly election not a contest of equals: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The upcoming Assembly election may perhaps be multi-cornered, but the contest cannot be termed one between equals, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, asserting that the DMK-led alliance was far more powerful than the challengers. The DMK president also downplayed suggestions from some quarters to take up the leadership of opposition INDIA bloc.
Responding to questions at a conclave organised by a media house in Chennai, Stalin dismissed suggestions that a multi-cornered contest would pose a serious challenge to his party. "Even if it is a multi-cornered contest, it is not an equitable one," he said, expressing confidence in the DMK's organisational strength and support base.
When asked about the increasing visits of national leaders of the BJP to Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls, Stalin said their presence would only benefit the DMK. "I have said this repeatedly: The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) should visit Tamil Nadu frequently. Governor RN Ravi should continue in office. These are the biggest campaigns for us," he quipped.
Earlier, speaking about the political situation in Tamil Nadu, Stalin accused the BJP of using what he described as a "washing machine" approach to build alliances. "The saffron party has formed alliances using its washing machine in Tamil Nadu, too. The alliance has been created through threats against corrupt politicians," he alleged.
On a question regarding demands from certain quarters that he take on a lead role in heading the INDIA bloc at the national level, Stalin responded with a reference to late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. "I know my heights," he said.