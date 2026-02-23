Assembly election not a contest of equals: CM Stalin

Responding to questions at a conclave organised by a media house in Chennai, Stalin dismissed suggestions that a multi-cornered contest would pose a serious challenge to his party. "Even if it is a multi-cornered contest, it is not an equitable one," he said, expressing confidence in the DMK's organisational strength and support base.

When asked about the increasing visits of national leaders of the BJP to Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls, Stalin said their presence would only benefit the DMK. "I have said this repeatedly: The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) should visit Tamil Nadu frequently. Governor RN Ravi should continue in office. These are the biggest campaigns for us," he quipped.