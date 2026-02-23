Assembly contest not one of equal strength, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on Monday asserted that the forthcoming Assembly election would not be a contest of equal strength when compared to the DMK-led alliance.
Responding to questions at a conclave organised by a media house in Chennai on Monday, Stalin dismissed suggestions that a multi-cornered contest would pose a serious challenge to his party. “Even if it is a multi-cornered contest, it is not an equitable one,” he said, expressing confidence in the DMK’s organisational strength and support base.
When asked about the increasing visits of national leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls, Stalin said their presence would only benefit the DMK. “I have said this repeatedly. The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister should visit frequently. Governor R. N. Ravi should continue in office. These are the biggest campaigns for us,” he remarked.
On a question regarding demands from certain quarters that he take on a lead role in leading the INDIA bloc at the national level, Stalin responded with a reference to late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “I know my heights,” he said, indicating that he was aware of his political space and responsibilities.