Assault on panchayat chief: Women protest at Vellore Collectorate

VELLORE: Police on duty at the Vellore Collector’s office were taken aback when two buses full of women from Rajakal village panchayat near Pernambut arrived on Tuesday to complain to the Collector about Melpatti police failing to act against the civic body vice president, who reportedly assaulted the panchayat president.

Officials said that panchayat president Karunakaran, who was assaulted by vice president Vijay Kumar on Sunday last over a local issue resulting, has been admitted to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital.

Though a complaint was lodged with the Melpatti police they failed to act forcing a group of women and men to go to the collectorate to lodge a complaint. The villagers refused leave the premises though they were informed that the Collector was not in station.

Finally, they were allowed to hand over their petition to a senior official at the Collector’s office after which they left. Owing to the sudden huge turnout of Rajakkal villagers caused a flutter at the collectorate for some hours.