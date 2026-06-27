Assam Rifles jawan laid to rest in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The mortal remains of Army jawan Sudalaimani from Mela Koottudankadu in Thoothukudi were brought to his native village, where he was cremated with honours by personnel of the Indian Coast Guard.
Sudalaimani (31), serving with the Assam Rifles on border security, is survived by his wife, Pechiyammal, a son and a daughter. On June 24, Sudalaimani and six other Assam Rifles personnel were travelling in a vehicle for border security duty when an unexpected firing incident occurred near the border.
Sudalaimani sustained a bullet injury and died on the spot. The other personnel escaped with minor injuries. His body was brought to his native village on Saturday.