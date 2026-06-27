Assam Rifles jawan laid to rest in Thoothukudi

Sudalaimani (31), serving with the Assam Rifles on border security, is survived by his wife, Pechiyammal, a son and a daughter. On June 24, Sudalaimani and six other Assam Rifles personnel were travelling in a vehicle for border security duty when an unexpected firing incident occurred near the border.

Sudalaimani sustained a bullet injury and died on the spot. The other personnel escaped with minor injuries. His body was brought to his native village on Saturday.