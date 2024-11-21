Assailant’s wife arrested in Hosur lawyer attack case

COIMBATORE: The Hosur Town police in Krishnagiri arrested the assailant’s wife for hacking a lawyer with a sickle near the court complex on Wednesday.

Police said Sathyavathi (33) wife of Anand Kumar (39) a clerk in the court, was arrested on Wednesday for conspiring with her husband in executing the brutal attack on lawyer Kannan.

After assaulting, Anand Kumar surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court. Sathyavathi is also a junior lawyer in the court.

In his confession statement, Anand Kumar claimed that Kannan harassed his wife.

Judicial Magistrate Court sent Anand Kumar to Dharmapuri sub-jail, while Sathyavathi was lodged in the Women Sub-jail in Salem.

Meanwhile, the condition of Kannan continues to be critical.